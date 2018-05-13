IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane seeks home comfort in Mumbai

Captaincy can be a bittersweet pill for some to swallow, especially when it is accidental.

Ajinkya Rahane would've been keenly looking forward to IPL-11 a few weeks before its kickoff.

After a gruelling tour of South Africa in which he constantly battled for a place in the playing XI in the Test and ODI series, the Mumbai batsman would've cherished being the fulcrum of Rajasthan Royals (RR), and playing with a sense of freedom that he seldom gets to play with in national colours lately.

Rahane would also have been eager for a solid performance in this IPL to get back into the reckoning in the India T20I squad as well as make a case for sealing his spot in the ODI set-up before the 2019 ICC World Cup.Enter the ball-tampering saga, exit Steve Smith.

The original RR captain's ban from this edition of the league meant that Rahane was entrusted with a responsibility he might rather have been better off without, despite the "honour" he termed his new job as.

Eleven matches on, Rahane has neither been able to deliver as captain nor as batsman, with RR languishing at sixth in the points table and the skipper himself scoring just 243 runs in 11 outings at a humble strike rate of 126.

It's ironic that Rahane's highest score this season so far has highlighted his struggles the most.

He scored an unbeaten 65 against Sunrisers Hyderabad as an opener in Jaipur, yet his 53-ball laborious knock wasn't enough to overhaul a modest target of 152.

In the following four games, Rahane has not come out to bat, been demoted to No. 3 as well as opened again.

His shuffling in the batting order best reflects Rahane's muddled state of mind right now.

He appears chained as a batsman and burdened as a captain, sticking to more or less the same bowling attack and changes game after game despite its limited success.

And as if the IPL sojourn wasn't bad enough already, the 29-year-old was axed from the ODI squad for India's tour of England by the national selectors earlier this week.

The timing, like from Rahane's bat at the moment, couldn't be more cruel.

However, a tournament like the IPL can witness reversal of fortunes within a span of a game, and Rahane would hope that is the case when he returns to his home ground, Wankhede Stadium, to face the Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The man has reasons to feel hopeful at home, too.

In his 122-game IPL career, Rahane has played eight matches at the Wankhede, scoring 220 runs at a healthy average of 44 with two half-centuries to show.

Add the 136 runs in three matches at an average of 68 at Brabourne Stadium, and it's clear that Rahane loves batting in Mumbai.

Perhaps, home comfort is what Rahane seeks, and batting on his beloved Wankhede track is what can rekindle the spark within.

"It's about time that he will play a special innings for us," RR fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat said on Friday night.

"He has been captaining the side really well, and he has been good on the field. I think those points really help you when you are going through a rough patch, to come back and play a special innings.

"I'm sure that he is a kind of player who picks up at the right time, and come the next matches, I think he is going to be the man for us," he added.

How Rahane and RR would love for that to happen.