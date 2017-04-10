IPL 2017 | Verbal diarrhoea: Kieron Pollard hits out at Sanjay Manjrekar for 'BRAINLESS' comment

Manjrekar's on-air comments have not gone down well with Pollard.

Mumbai Indians celebrated their first win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in an exciting match on Sunday.

But MI's swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard could not enjoy the victory entirely and decided to stir a tweet-storm aimed at Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Pollard scored 17 runs in 17 balls (with a six and four including) before being dismissed by KKR's Chris Woakes. As Pollard was walking towards the pavilion, Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on-air at the time, said, "Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings."

That seems to have done it for Pollard and the West Indian player let it rip on Twitter.

@sanjaymanjrekar u feel any positive can come out of your mouth bcuz u get pay to talk u can continue with your verbal diarrhea .. — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

Do you know how I get big so.. about BRAINLESS.. words are very powerful .. once it leaves u can't take it back.. sins of parents fall on... — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

U finish that sentence .. !! All in all great TEAM effort .. well done team well done Hardik nitesh krunal youngsters doing the business — Kieron Pollard (@KieronPollard55) April 9, 2017

Tino Best, former West Indies player who reportedly works as a commentator in England's domestic cricket, added fuel to the fire and called out Manjrekar in a strongly worded tweet. He also got Kevin Pietersen involved.

@sanjaymanjrekar how can u say @KieronPollard55 don't have the brains to bat at 3 @KP24 why y'all always beating us down BS GTFOH with that — Tino95 (@tinobest) April 9, 2017

Best also went on implying that the former Indian cricketer is a racist.

@sanjaymanjrekar @KieronPollard55 @KP24 Don't worry I know how y'all feel about my ppl deep down inside always saying we stupid we don't have sense piss off with that crap — Tino95 (@tinobest) April 9, 2017

It's not even a week in the cash-rich T20 extravaganza and fireworks off the field are becoming routine.