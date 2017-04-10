Essel Group 90 years
IPL 2017 | Verbal diarrhoea: Kieron Pollard hits out at Sanjay Manjrekar for 'BRAINLESS' comment

Mumbai Indians cricketer Kieron Pollard plays a shot during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 9, 2017. (AFP - Punit Paranjpe)
alt DNA Web Team | Mon, 10 Apr 2017-11:09am , DNA webdesk

Manjrekar's on-air comments have not gone down well with Pollard.

Mumbai Indians celebrated their first win of the season after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in an exciting match on Sunday.

But MI's swashbuckling all-rounder Kieron Pollard could not enjoy the victory entirely and decided to stir a tweet-storm aimed at Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar.

Pollard scored 17 runs in 17 balls (with a six and four including) before being dismissed by KKR's Chris Woakes. As Pollard was walking towards the pavilion, Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on-air at the time, said, "Pollard does not have the brains to play early in the innings."

That seems to have done it for Pollard and the West Indian player let it rip on Twitter.

Tino Best, former West Indies player who reportedly works as a commentator in England's domestic cricket, added fuel to the fire and called out Manjrekar in a strongly worded tweet. He also got Kevin Pietersen involved.

Best also went on implying that the former Indian cricketer is a racist.

It's not even a week in the cash-rich T20 extravaganza and fireworks off the field are becoming routine.

