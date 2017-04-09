Essel Group 90 years

Afghan Jalebi Rashid Khan took over the Gujarati fafdas: Twitter hails SRH spinner

Sunrisers Hyderabad Rashid Khan (L) celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Lions Aaron Finch during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Lions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 9, 2017. (AFP)
Sun, 9 Apr 2017-06:50pm

The Afghani sensation became the Purple Cap Holder following his majestic spell against the Gujarat Lions.

Afghan bowler Rashid Khan was the highlight of the IPL 2107 auction a couple of months ago, being purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a mind-boggling Rs 4 crores. Making an appearance in the IPL was more than a big achievement for the 18-year-old who wasn't even sure about appearing in India's Premier T20 tournament.

Following a decent spell of 36/2 in his IPL debut, Rashid Khan thrilled the spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, by claiming 3 wickets against the Gujarat Lions shelling out just 19 runs. The youngster varied his pace constantly and bamboozled the Gujarat Lions with all the tricks in the bag to restrict Suresh Raina's side for a paltry total of 135/7. The youngster trapped the likes of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina and now currently is the purple cap holder.

Here's what Twitter had to say about SRH's new hero:

Rashid Khan

