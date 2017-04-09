Afghan Jalebi Rashid Khan took over the Gujarati fafdas: Twitter hails SRH spinner

The Afghani sensation became the Purple Cap Holder following his majestic spell against the Gujarat Lions.

Afghan bowler Rashid Khan was the highlight of the IPL 2107 auction a couple of months ago, being purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a mind-boggling Rs 4 crores. Making an appearance in the IPL was more than a big achievement for the 18-year-old who wasn't even sure about appearing in India's Premier T20 tournament.

Following a decent spell of 36/2 in his IPL debut, Rashid Khan thrilled the spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, by claiming 3 wickets against the Gujarat Lions shelling out just 19 runs. The youngster varied his pace constantly and bamboozled the Gujarat Lions with all the tricks in the bag to restrict Suresh Raina's side for a paltry total of 135/7. The youngster trapped the likes of Brendon McCullum, Aaron Finch and Suresh Raina and now currently is the purple cap holder.

Here's what Twitter had to say about SRH's new hero:

Seems like Sunrisers have signed a gem in Rashid Khan. — Nik (@N95_AFC) April 9, 2017

Rashid khan, he left us all jaw-dropping Million dollars baby is totally a magician pic.twitter.com/vxXuLAbxbt — Haroon Zaland (@ZalandHaroon) April 9, 2017

Rashid Khan Today: 1st Over: 1 0 2 0 W 0 2nd Over: 2 W 1 1 1 1 3rd Over: 0 0 1 1 1 W 4th Over: 2 0 0 1 4 0 4-0-19-3 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 9, 2017

I'd imagine Ireland's batsmen will not be surprised by Rashid Khan's stunning start to his IPL career. — Emmet Riordan (@emmetrd) April 9, 2017

Whatever comes from Afghanistan are popular in Hyderabad: Then: Biriyani Now: Rashid Khan — Sarcastic Dude (@Sarcasticdudee) April 9, 2017

Rashid Khan bowling so well!! #SRHvGL — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) April 9, 2017

Afghan Proud Rashid khan pic.twitter.com/jTzZ4VBk96 — Hiba Khan (@HibaAfghan) April 9, 2017

#IPL2017 seems the afghan Jalebi Rashid Khan took over the Gujarati fafdas.. It's all the way @SunRisers — Raj Trivedi (@rajtrivedi26) April 9, 2017

Heartening to see the young leg spinner Rashid Khan, from a non Test playing country, getting top wkts & picking up the Purple cap.#fb — Venkat Parthasarathy (@Venkrek) April 9, 2017

3 wickets and 1 direct hit on the stumps #RashidKhan can do no wrong today #MOM #SRHvGL #IPL2017 #10SaalAapkeNaam — Abhishek Deb Laskar (@ideblaskar) April 9, 2017