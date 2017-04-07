IPL 2017 | Lynnsanity has arrived in India: Twitter goes berserk over KKR's Lynn's 93 of 41 balls against GL

Chris Lynn was adjudged man of the match for his sparkling 93 off 41 deliveries, comprising of 6 fours and 8 maximums.

Two-time IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off their IPL 10 campaign in sublime fashion with a brilliant 10 wicket win over Gujarat Lions on Friday. Sent into bat, Gujarat Lions scored 183 for four in their opening IPL match against the visitors.

Captain Suresh Raina top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 51 deliveries, while Dinesh Karthik (47) and Brendon McCullum (35) were the other notable contributors. For KKR, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav grabbed two wickets giving away 25 runs.

Put into the chase, KKR opener's Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn raced off to a solid start. Both the batsman rotated the strike constantly and kept the scoreboard ticking before Chris Lynn decided to go in no-mercy mode. The Australian was the highlight of the chase, smashing the Gujarat Lions bowlers at all ends while skipper Gautam Gambhir also chipped in with crucial hits. Lynn scored a thumping 93 off 41 deliveries consisting of a jaw-dropping 6 boundaries and 8 maximums. Meanwhile Gambhir registered 76 of 48 deliveries, to ensure his team steered the line comfortably.

Here's how twitter reacted to the Australian's monstrous innings:

2016 BBL Man of the tournament: " Chris Lynn " 2017 BBL Man of the tournament: " Chris Lynn " He is showing us the reason now! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 7, 2017

Australia have exported generous helpings of Lynnsanity to India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2017

KKR Last 12 Balls: 4, 4, 0, 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 0, 6, 6, 1 Chris Lynn scores half Century in 19 Balls! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 7, 2017

Given his excellent form in BBL Chris Lynn was excellent choice by KKR for their first match. Gujarat need some wickets quick! #IPL2017 — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2017

About time Chris Lynn lights up the IPL. Big hitter — Sandeep Kadian (@GappistanRadio) April 7, 2017