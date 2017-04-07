Essel Group 90 years

IPL 2017 | Lynnsanity has arrived in India: Twitter goes berserk over KKR's Lynn's 93 of 41 balls against GL

Chris Lynn of the Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo 2017 Indian Premier League against Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. (PTI)
Fri, 7 Apr 2017

Chris Lynn was adjudged man of the match for his sparkling 93 off 41 deliveries, comprising of 6 fours and 8 maximums.

Two-time IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kicked off their IPL 10 campaign in sublime fashion with a brilliant 10 wicket win over Gujarat Lions on Friday. Sent into bat, Gujarat Lions scored 183 for four in their opening IPL match against the visitors.

Captain Suresh Raina top-scored with an unbeaten 68 off 51 deliveries, while Dinesh Karthik (47) and Brendon McCullum (35) were the other notable contributors. For KKR, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav grabbed two wickets giving away 25 runs.

Put into the chase, KKR opener's Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn raced off to a solid start. Both the batsman rotated the strike constantly and kept the scoreboard ticking before Chris Lynn decided to go in no-mercy mode. The Australian was the highlight of the chase, smashing the Gujarat Lions bowlers at all ends while skipper Gautam Gambhir also chipped in with crucial hits. Lynn scored a thumping 93 off 41 deliveries consisting of a jaw-dropping 6 boundaries and 8 maximums. Meanwhile Gambhir registered 76 of 48 deliveries, to ensure his team steered the line comfortably.

Here's how twitter reacted to the Australian's monstrous innings:

