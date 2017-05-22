IPL 2017 Final: RPS coach Stephen Fleming suggests Ben Stokes' presence could've made a difference

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming was a disappointed man at the end of the day. That his team lost a low-scoring game against Mumbai Indians in the IPL final which they could have won after being in the driver’s seat all throughout, was the reason for his disappointment.

While Pune played the big game true to their potential with minimum resources, but what they missed the most was the absence of their English all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes who had been a valuable player for Pune with both bat and ball throughout out the league had to return for his national commitments.

“We would have loved having Ben Stokes the full time but we knew he would not be there full time. We did not spend too much time lamenting that. From his point of view, he would have loved this situation. He is a big game player. Playing in the final, whatever competition it is, it is special,” Fleming told the media after the final game.

The former New Zealand skipper said that they missed Stokes, the batsman, more in the low scoring game. “We were happy. The way we bowled was very good. Chasing 129 in a final, it was a score we would have taken. We were calculated in the field. Some of the outs were pleasing in terms of field positioning and tactics we used. Batting wise, we were having a feeling that it was a grind. We were a batter short with Ben Stokes not being a part. We were playing an extra bowler and we were aware of it.”

Fleming said that the team is proud to have displayed the kind of performance they did in the league stages and made the final of the tournament despite few big names in the team.

“I am proud. We are not a skilled side in the IPL. In this campaign, we have had some players stand up from nowhere. We take real pride in that. We have created an environment where some players excel. Jaydev has been extraordinary, so has been Rahul Tripathi and Tiwary. Big stars have stepped up at key times. Ben Stokes was fantastic for us. I am very proud of the combination we put together and the campaign we ran,” he said.

“We would have loved to have sat here and had the icing on the cake but it does not change the feelings about the work that we put in at the start of the year. A young franchise not a lot of combinations. Again, franchises have four years together and is a tough ask and we found that out last year,” Fleming added.

Fleming was all praise of ex-RPS captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni too.

“It is always good to work with MS Dhoni. I enjoy working with him. He has a proud 10-year record. We have a good history and some good relations. Steve was the captain this year. MS Dhoni has slotted in to the role of senior player very easily. He is a proud man but he is humble man. We saw the interaction between the two. Leadership was never going to be a weakness for us. It was a case for the leaders contributing in the right areas. MS' contribution was great,” said Fleming.