IPL 2017 Final Preview: Why despite losing to RPS thrice, MI are the favourites to win

There is an unwritten rule in Indian Premier League (IPL) books: if a team has been on a winning spree, it does not need to go the extra mile and burn itself out ahead of an important clash. So, if you were wondering why the Mumbai Indians (MI) did not schedule a practice session ahead of the IPL 10 final against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, on Sunday, don’t read too much into it.

Fresh from their win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday night in a one-sided Qualifier 2 in Bengaluru, MI are comfortably placed in terms of confidence and will once again go into the all-important title clash as favourites to lift the IPL trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit reiterated their might and power with a supreme performance against the Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned outfit KKR.

MI trampled over Gautam Gambhir & Co. by six wickets to sail into their fourth IPL final. Rohit and his boys, thus, deserve all the rest before the big game.

In the last few seasons, MI have been slow starters, before picking up in the later stages of the tournament by stringing together some impressive performances. However, this edition was a stark contrast to that.

Barring a faulty start in their inaugural game against RPS in Pune, MI picked up quickly from there on, dominating opposition after opposition. Their six consecutive victories post the Pune defeat is proof. They remained high-flying for a large part of the league stage, and despite losing some steam in the last few games, their consistency ensured they finished as table-toppers.

Mumbai's success story this season has been mostly due to their bowlers who have not let even the best batting line-ups get on top of them. More so Jasprit Bumrah, the seamer from Gujarat, who has been special for Mumbai with his ability to create pressure at any stage of the game thanks to his numerous variations.

Apart from Bumrah, the regular chopping and changing of the bowling unit by skipper Rohit has only benefited them. Like in Friday’s game where leggie Karn Sharma, the replacement of Harbhajan Singh, turned the match on its head with a match-winning spell of 4-016-4.

Unlike the bowling, their batting hasn't changed much. Except for Ambati Rayudu's injury at the start of the tournament and his return in the last three games, MI have made little changes to batting personnel. Their only concern remains the opening partnership, after one of their main openers, England’s Jos Buttler, had to return to serve his nation.

“In the top five, we don't have any main batsman. (It) shows a team effort. It's not me, something we have been talking about. I rely on my gut feeling as well. It's very necessary to keep changing,” Rohit said after his win over KKR. That said, MI have not been able to beat RPS all through this season, going down to them in in three games, twice at home and one away.

While Steve Smith's side may go in with that confidence in Sunday's game, Rohit will like to change the script at a neutral venue and lay his hands on the trophy for the third time.