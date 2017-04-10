IPL 2017: De Villiers stand-out knock fruitless as KXIP truimph over RCB by 8 wickets

De Villiers batted with aplomb in his first IPL 10 game, but results from the South African batsman wasn't enough to fetch 2 points for the Royal Challangers Bangalore.

Kings XI Punjab continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Monday. AB de Villiers smashed a 46-ball 89-run unconquered innings laced with as many as nine sixes and three fours to single-handedly take RCB to 148-4 after they were reduced to 22-3 in 5 overs.

De Villiers shared 46 runs off 49 balls with Mandeep Singh (28) for the 4th wicket to steady the innings. He then added 80 off 41 balls with Stuart Binny (18) as RCB amassed 68 in last four overs.

Chasing the target, Manan Vohra (34) and Amla (58) shared 62 runs off 35 balls for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for the runchase.

Amla and skipper Glenn Maxwell (43) then forged 72 runs for the third wicket to take Kings XI home in 14.3 overs. For Punjab, Varun Aaron (2/21) picked up two wickets, while Sandeep Sharma (1/26) and Axar Patel (1/12) picked one wicket each. Tymal Mills (1/22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/29) took one wicket each for Bangalore.

(Inputs from PTI)