IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum's misery becomes reason for hilarious Twitter banter with Kevin Pietersen!

Season ten of Indian Premier League is set to end this weekend. The winner of this edition of the cash-rich tournament will be decided between Rising Pune Supergiant and whoever wins the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. But as there is a lot to celebrate there is seems to be a spot of bother when it comes to Brendon McCullum and Gujarat Lions.

The swashbuckling cricketer from New Zealand took to Twitter to show his issue with the salary he is being paid by the IPL franchise with the home ground at Rajkot. Posting a news item dissecting the amounts paid to the cricketers by the IPL franchises, McCullum said that he is still paid the same amount when he was playing with Chennai Super Kings despite the claims made by the news report.

I was on $700k NZD not $1.67m NZD. I wd have a bigger mower if that was the case. https://t.co/0sTfNORKWR — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017

I get what i was on @ChennaiIPL. Yes i was bought for 7.5 crore but i dont get that. It was a salary cap deduction only. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017

Looking at the tweet out of favour English cricketer and current IPL commentator Kevin Pietersen responded with a mischievous tweet.

@Bazmccullum @ChennaiIPL Soon you'll be with us in the comm box bud. Get lots more in there & don't sweat! — KP (@KP24) May 19, 2017

The invitation extended by Pietersen was contested by the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League. When Pietersen said that there won't be a lot of sweating happening once McCullum moves to the commentary box, the IPL handle responded with an image of former Australian opener and Pietersen's mate in the commentary box, Matthew Hayden, drenched in the sweat caused by the hot Indian summer!

@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahahaha. Better pay, no pressure and finally i will average 50 in Test Cricket! Will be sweet as bro!! Haha — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017

@KP24 @ChennaiIPL Ahahaha. U see my leggies bro?! I had the full repertoire! Like @ShaneWarne in his pomp! Ahaha, Love commentary already! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 19, 2017

Looking at Pietersen, it is safe to say that at least someone is having fun with their salary.