IPL 2017: Brendon McCullum's misery becomes reason for hilarious Twitter banter with Kevin Pietersen!

Brendon McCullum (AFP - File Photo)
alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 19 May 2017-03:58pm , DNA webdesk

Will McCullum take up Kevin Pietersen's offer?

Season ten of Indian Premier League is set to end this weekend. The winner of this edition of the cash-rich tournament will be decided between Rising Pune Supergiant and whoever wins the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. But as there is a lot to celebrate there is seems to be a spot of bother when it comes to Brendon McCullum and Gujarat Lions.

The swashbuckling cricketer from New Zealand took to Twitter to show his issue with the salary he is being paid by the IPL franchise with the home ground at Rajkot. Posting a news item dissecting the amounts paid to the cricketers by the IPL franchises, McCullum said that he is still paid the same amount when he was playing with Chennai Super Kings despite the claims made by the news report.

Looking at the tweet out of favour English cricketer and current IPL commentator Kevin Pietersen responded with a mischievous tweet.

The invitation extended by Pietersen was contested by the official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League. When Pietersen said that there won't be a lot of sweating happening once McCullum moves to the commentary box, the IPL handle responded with an image of former Australian opener and Pietersen's mate in the commentary box, Matthew Hayden, drenched in the sweat caused by the hot Indian summer!

Looking at Pietersen, it is safe to say that at least someone is having fun with their salary.

