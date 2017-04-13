IPL 10: Umpiring howler, once again

The error is all the more funny considering how the game has evolved technologically and still it went unnoticed.

The umpiring howlers have been a talking point in this IPL. It seems it wouldn't end soon.

However, this time it wasn't a wrong decision but a howler that went unnoticed. Fortunately, it will not have any effect on the result of the game.

During the MI vs SRH game at the Wankhede on Wednesday night, the two umpires Nandan and Nitin Menon failed to notice SRH captain and opener David Warner retain strike after hitting a four off the last ball of an over.

Warner hit a four off Jasprit Bumrah off the last ball of sixth over and continued to be on strike off the first ball of the next over against Mitchell McLenaghan.

Both the on-field umpires failed to notice the mistake that was committed on the field. The error is all the more funny considering how the game has evolved technologically and still it went unnoticed.

Would it not have been appropriate for the third umpire to bring it to on-field umpires' notice?