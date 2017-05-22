Double Celebration: Jonty Rhodes welcomes newborn son Nathan as Mumbai Indians win IPL 10 final!

The Rhodes family welcomed Nathan John during the thrilling IPL 10 final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant!

Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.

But for the fielding coach of the Mumbai-based team, Jonty Rhodes, it was a double celebration time. Rhodes and wife Melanie Wolf welcomed their son, Nathan John, at Mumbai hospital. The South African cricketer shared an image of the newborn with his mother and sister India. Calling it 'the prize before the prize,' Rhodes tagged the post with #incredibleindia. That's a cheeky hat-tip to his daughter's name and to the fact that she was born in India during IPL's eighth season in 2015.

Mumbai Indians spinner Harbhajan Singh congratulated Rhodes, cheering on the new addition to the team!

Congratulations @JontyRhodes8 for New born baby boy great news one more addition to @mipaltan — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 21, 2017

Later, when Rhodes joined the team, he posted another image with the winners, celebrating one of the most amazing days of his life.

He also thanked the doctors and the people who supported and helped him and his family.