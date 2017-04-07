IPL 2017: SRH's Mohammad Nabi says challenge for Afghan players to perform is huge

The pressure is on Afghan players to demonstrate that they don't lack talent despite poor facilities, according to batsman Mohammad Nabi.

Mohammad Nabi, who is one of the two Afghan players competing in the ongoing IPL, says the league is a chance for him to show the world that his war-torn country has got talent.

"There are lot of expectations from me and Rashid (Khan, the other selected player) to perform in IPL. They (cricket fans back home) are waiting. Hopefully, we perform well. If I get a chance, I will try my best to perform," he told reporters.

Nabi, an all-rounder, and Rashid, a teenaged leg-spinner, were been acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the players' auction for the ongoing 10th edition of the cash-rich league.

"It's a big challenge for me and Rashid that we perform in IPL to show the world that we have talent. There is lot of enthusiasm among youth in Afghanistan for cricket though facilities are not up to the mark all over the country. India is building a cricket ground in Kandahar. MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are some of the Indian players who are popular in Afghanistan," Nabi said.

Cricket is played at different levels in Afghanistan, including school and club. Afghanistan recently defeated Ireland in both the Twenty20 and ODI series in India.