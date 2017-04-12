IPL 2017: Ton-up Sanju Samson credits this legendary Indian cricketer for his success

Still beaming over his maiden T20 century which guided the Delhi Daredevils' to a 97-run triumph against Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, Sanju Samson on Wednesday stated that he was ecstatic with his performance that contributed in his team's victory.

Samson, who got to his century with a straight six off Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, smashed five sixes and eight boundaries in his 63-ball 103 against Rising Pune Supergiant at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium last evening.

With this ton, Samson became the 43rd batsman to score a century in IPL. Reflecting on the same, the 22-year-old Indian batsman admitted that it was one of the best performances he had ever made in IPL.

"I think it is one of the best performances I have ever made in IPL. I am very happy that my performance contributed in the team's victory," said Samson.

Samson further insisted that he tries to read the game correctly and then react accordingly.

"In each and every format of the cricket, I think you have to adapt according to the situation. I respect the bowlers, build up partnership and you need to take singles as well. So you need to respect the bowlers. You need to read the game correctly and react accordingly," Samson

Samson further revealed that Delhi Daredevils mentor and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid played a pivotal role in boosting his confidence and helping him to express himself fully.

"Rahul Sir is always there to help me. He gives me a great confidence. He is a legendary player and when he comes in and tells anyone that you are a good player and you can perform well then that boost you up like anything. So it has helped me a lot," Samson said.

When asked about his favourite position on the crease, Samson said that he enjoys finishing the game while also focusing on not to center on results and take one game at a time. "I try to enjoy every position, but I like to finish games. I also like to go as soon as possible," he said.

"You can never control the results actually. Instead of focusing on the result I think we should control at one game at a time. Yesterday, it was a very good match and we had a very good momentum. So, we are looking to win as many matches as possible," Samson concluded.

Dravid, who took Samson under his wings at the Rajasthan Royals more than four seasons ago, has literally handpicked him wherever he has gone after that, be it India 'A' or the Daredevils. Despite scoring just 291 runs in IPL last season, Samson was one of the three players who played all games for Daredevils last season.

Delhi Daredevils will take on Kings XI Punjab in their IPL clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on April 15.