Ladakh: Video of scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops goes viral

Date published: Sunday, 20 August 2017 - 12:45pm IST | Agency: DNA webdesk

The video of a scuffle between Indian and Chinese troops has been doing the rounds on social media. While the MEA did not comment on the authenticity of the video, it confirmed that an 'incident' had taken place between troops of the India and China at Pangong lake in Ladakh sector.

"I can confirm that there was an incident at Pangong Tso on August 15. This was subsequently discussed by the local army commanders of the two sides. Such incidents are not in the interest of either side. We should maintain peace and tranquillity," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday.

He did not confirm whether the incident involved stone pelting or use of rods, but emphasised that the incident should not be linked with what was happening in any other sector.

DNA can't vouch for the authenticity of the video.