ZP chairman election in Malkangiri, Nuapada on Apr 26

The State Election Commission of Odisha today announced dates for the Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairman and vice-chairman elections in two left out places in the state.

The ZP chairman polls will be conducted on April 26 in Malkangiri and Nuapada districts, said a notification issued by the SEC said.

Polls for the posts of ZP vice chairman will be held on May 6, it said.

The polls were not held for the ZP chairman in Malkangiri and Nuapada districts earlier due to court cases.

The SEC announced the dates after the Odisha High Court directed it to go ahead with the polls.

