Zee Hindustan, voice of the common man, launched

The new channel will bring to the fore the voice of the common man.

With the motto 'States Make The Nation', the Zee Group on Sunday added another national channel to its ever-flourishing bouquet - Zee Hindustan. 'Nai Bharat ka Naya News Channel' promises to bring to fore the voice of the common man, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

The channel was launched on a day that is of utmost significance for the entire Essel Group. "This was the day 91 years back when my great grandfather founded the firm, which is today's Essel," tweeted Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra.

He added: "It is a coincidence that the MOU with Richard also was signed 25 years back on this day to hire a satellite for the first private TV channel Zee."

Speaking on at the launch of the new channel, CEO of Zee Hindustan, Jagdeesh Chandra said, "Zee Hindustan will become voice of the nation. No TRP games. For this channel, every gram panchayat will be a TRP centre. We promise the country sacchhi khabar and acchhi khabar."

BJP president Amit Shah, several Union cabinet ministers, Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Bipasha Basu and many others congratulated the team and sent their best wishes for the channel's success.