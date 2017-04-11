Zambian student's death in Guj appears a suicide case: Sushma

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said that police investigations into the death of a 22-year-old Zambian student in Gujarat suggest that it was a case of suicide.

"I have got the report on the death of a Zambian national Zite Shakala from Government of Gujarat.

"Police investigations prima facie suggest that this is a case of suicide. A suicide note has been found at the scene of occurrence," she tweeted.

A second year engineering student at a University in Vadodara, Shakala's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan last week.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)