Youth commits suicide to escape drinking girl's urine on Panchayat order

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old committed suicide to escape a Panchayat diktat of drinking a girl's urine as a punishment for allegedly raping her in the Rajouri district of Jammu division.

Fazal Hussain recorded a 37.32-minute audio message refuting the allegations before committing suicide by jumping into Samar Sar Lake at Targain village of the Rajouri district.

Police have fished out the body and started an inquiry under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure. After a post-mortem was done, the body was handed to the family on Monday. Police have also launched a separate investigation to unravel the truth behind the panchayat order and subsequent suicide.

"Allah knows I have not done anything... There was no illicit relationship. They put conditions that I should drink the girl's urine. How can a Muslim who recites the Quran drink urine," Hussain said in the audio statement.

"I was called to their home where some people were present, like a panchayat. They ruled that I should drink the urine," he said.

Launching scathing attack on unnamed people for hiding the facts, he said he was pained that an Islamic preacher is mum and not uttering a word about the decision of consuming urine. "What sort of justice is it? What sort of right or wrong is it? They should have thought the excesses they are committing on my person", he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said no arrests have been made so far. "The enquiry is on. We have started the proceedings," he said.

Manhas said they are collecting evidence and they may go for registering the formal case in this regard. "Every aspect is being enquiredinto. Whatever comes up, it will be dealt according to law. Something has happened and there is some background", he said.