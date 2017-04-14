Youth booked for leaking intimate pictures of girl online

A youth has been booked for allegedly leaking intimate pictures of his "girlfriend" online, police said today.

The 22-year-old man and the girl had met and fallen in love in Singapore where they had gone for further studies.

After promising to get married, the accused took intimate pictures of them and that of the girl alone, a police official said.

But when she started to interact with other men, the accused threatened that he would leak the pictures online, which he eventually did, the official said.

Unable to cope with the humiliation, the girl came back to her house in central Delhi's Patel Nagar and informed her parents about the entire incident.

The family then approached the Delhi High Court, which said the matter should be heard in a lower court. The girl's family then moved the Tis Hazari Court that directed police to register an FIR in the matter.

The girl has also alleged that the man has leaked her intimate pictures since his parents had asked him to do so, police said.

A case has been registered and probe into the matter is on, the police official said, adding both the victim and the accused are now in Singapore.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)