'You need to fly first class to Finland to know Delhi schools need better teachers?' Chetan Bhagat slams AAP

On Saturday, popular author Chetan Bhagat had his say on the controversy over missing AAP leaders. There was a huge hue-and-cry over Deputy Delhi CM Sisodia’s presence in Finland where he claimed to have gone on an educational trip. The author wrote on Twitter: “How to improve Delhi schools: Better teachers, electricity, water and toilets. You need to fly First class to Finland to figure this out? Dear AAP supporters, be honest, did u ever expect AAP legislators who took metro to swearing in to fly 1st class to Finland on people's money? Sad to see AAP first class trip fiascos. Surprised how did it even happen? Will cost party dear. Right opp to what they proclaim to be. Instead of making new political parties that turn out to be like rest if not worse, much better to focus on keeping existing ones accountable”

How to improve delhi schools: Better teachers, electricity, water and toilets. You need to fly First class to Finland to figure this out? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 17, 2016

Dear AAP supporters,b honest,did u ever expect AAP legislators who took metro to swearing in to fly 1st class to Finland on people's money? — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 17, 2016

Sad to see AAP first class trip fiascos. Surprised how did it even happen? Will cost party dear. Right opp to what they proclaim to be. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 17, 2016

Instead of making new political parties that turn out to be like rest if not worse,much better to focus on keeping existing ones accountable — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 17, 2016

Replying to Goswami, Manish Sisodia wrote: "Arnab Goswami aur Chetan Bhagat mein kya samanata hai? AAP ke naam par dono ek jaisa jhooth bolte hai."

अर्णब गोस्वामी और चेतन भगत में क्या समानता है? 'आप' के नाम पर दोनों एक जैसा झूठ बोलते हैं। https://t.co/XwONcQiocf — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 17, 2016

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has described the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a "Khaas Aadmi Party (KAP), as its leadership was nowhere to be found when the capital city is reeling from the impact of Chikungunya and Dengue. The BJP also criticised Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for ‘holidaying’ in Helsinki, Finland, when he should be taking charge of the city administration in the absence of Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal who is h Sad to see AAP first class trip fiascos.

Surprised how did it even happen? Will cost party dear. Right opp to what they proclaim to be. Instead of making new political parties that turn out to be like rest if not worse,much better to focus on keeping existing ones accountableospitalised in Bengaluru. ‘It’s a matter of deep shock and anguish that when Delhi is suffering and reeling under Chikungunya and Dengue, we see the insensitive remarks of the Aam Admi Party ministers. We saw Satyendra Jain (Health Minister) saying that no one dies of Chikungunya, and now, he has changed his mind,’ BJP leader Sambit Patra told ANI here.

Patra accused Sisodia of being ‘lackadaisical’ for ‘holidaying’ in Helsinki on taxpayers money. Sisodia retorted, "I'm in Finland. We need to learn a lot from their education system, the best in the world. I have visited approx a dozen schools, colleges, skill centers and universities in the last 3 days. Have met senior officials of Education Ministry, Educators, Principals, Teachers, students and others. We have worked hard in Delhi on improving education and now we're here to see what more needs to be done,’ he said in a series of tweets.

With inputs from agencies