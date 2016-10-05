'You have failed us big time': India Post Office trolls Arvind Kejriwal over surgical strike comments

Forgetting to switch accounts before tweeting is the bane of social media professionals, and the latest gaffe came from the India Post Twitter handle who left less-than-charitable comments about Delhi CM Kejriwal.

An emotional tweet from the handle read: “You have failed us big time Mr Kejriwal, for you petty political gains you can become headlines for Pakistani press (sic).” They were probably referring to Kejriwal’s comment asking PM Modi to counter Pak propaganda and provide proof.

This isn’t the first time a government handle has messed up and mixed up personal and professional messages. Earlier, Startup India, All India Radio, Digital India and the Railway Ministry’s official Twitter handle had made social media gaffes.

Twitter users as usual had a field day:

.@ArvindKejriwal is such an obsession for Modi. 2 Ironies. 1. The whole GOI has been Modi-fied. 2. Imagine @IndiaPostOffice 's work output pic.twitter.com/cp7EqfgcSs — Ashok Sharma (@CA_AshokSharma) October 5, 2016

What if the "hacker" had announced from @IndiaPostOffice 's verified govt handle that, a town in India's been nuked? So, police complaint? — The Last Caveman (@CarDroidusMax) October 5, 2016

First @RailMinIndia retweeted anti kejriwal tweet now @IndiaPostOffice directly targets @ArvindKejriwal on twitter. I am really Speechless. pic.twitter.com/0PSCfH8Eu5 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejjaa) October 5, 2016

WHY THE HELL CAN'T SANGHIS BUY DIFFERENT PHONES FOR PRACHARAK AND PROFESSIONAL WORK? @IndiaPostOffice pic.twitter.com/XsGB909okM — Scotchy (@scotchism) October 5, 2016

Govt departments accounts also outsourced to BJP IT cell by Modi Govt? pic.twitter.com/FYZw3yDeyj — Kapil (@kapsology) October 5, 2016

The India Post Twitter account later apologised for the mistake and claimed they had been hacked. They wrote: "Account hacked & some negative message @ArvindKejriwal has been posted. We sincerely apologies for inconvenience @manojsinhabjp @rsprasad."

Kejriwal has been facing widespread criticism ever since he asked the Centre to release the video of the September 29 predawn surgical strikes carried out by the army across Line of Control (LoC). Kejriwal, however, later clarified that the reason behind his demand was to counter the false propaganda of Pakistan, which has been calling the strike as 'farce'.

Rejecting BJP's criticism, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused it of playing politics over the anti-terror surgical strike and said why was the party "scared" when he had only asked the Prime Minister to counter the false propaganda by Pakistan. Maintaining that Aam Aadmi Party believes that surgical strikes did take place, Kejriwal said that in his video message yesterday he had only appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a befitting reply.

In a rare gesture, Kejriwal "saluted" Modi for the surgical strikes by the Army on terror launch pads across the LoC. At the same time, he had urged the Centre to counter the smear campaign by Pakistan and international media, but BJP alleged that Kejriwal had in the garb of his statement questioned the Army's assertion on surgical strike and insulted the armed forces.

"I have supported the Prime Minister, applauded the army. I only said that Pakistan is spreading false propaganda in the world that surgical strikes did not happen. We all believe that surgical strikes took place," Kejriwal told reporters at the Jodhpur civil airport. "Pakistan is spreading the propaganda across the world and international media is running this that surgical strikes did not take place. I had only appealed to the PM that a befitting reply should be given to Pakistan.

"If I said that we have to counter Pakistan's false propaganda then why is the BJP so rattled and scared? We all have to counter Pakistan's propaganda and we should all, irrespective of the party, strengthen PM's hands in this," Kejriwal said.

Claiming that Kejriwal "sought proof" on the anti-terror operation, the BJP asked him not to belittle the armed forces by getting influenced by Pakistani "propaganda". At a press conference today, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the AAP leader should answer whether he believed in the Indian Army or not. Kejriwal later retorted: "I am unhappy. Ravi Shankar ji is saying I am playing politics. Am I playing politics or they?"

"I and my party are with Narendra Modi in his every step against Pakistan and its mischiefs," said Kejriwal."It is time that all the citiznes and political parties are united and strengthen the hands of the prime minister against Pakistan," he said.

With inputs from agencies