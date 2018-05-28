You can take bath in certain spots in Mansrovar: Sushma Swaraj rejects Chinese interference

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said that there were certain designated spots in Mansarovar river where one cantake a bath.

"I got a tweet from someone who was visiting Mansarovar that they were not being allowed to take holy dip in the Mansarovar jheel. This wasn't the situation. There is always a designated place where you can take a bath, you cannot take dip just anywhere in the river," she said.

She was responding during a press conference marking the fourth year of the External Affairs Ministry.

Earlier on Monday, devotees at Kailash Mansarovar had alleged that Chinese authorities are not allowing them to take holy dip in the Mansarovar Lake.

Eighteen batches of the 60 pilgrims each will take the Lipulekh Pass route, while 10 batches, comprising 50 pilgrims each, will take the Nathu La route. The former is known to be more arduous.

The duration of the yatra is 24days for each batch, including three days in Delhi, for preparatory work. This route passes through important sites like Narayan Ashram and Patal Bhuvaneshwar. The pilgrims can also see the scenic beauty of Chialekh Valley, or the Om Parvat' which has the natural occurrence of snow in the shape of Om' on this mountain.

The route through the Nathu La Pass (Sikkim) is motorable and suitable for senior citizens unable to undertake arduous trekking.

From Gangtok, the route passes through scenic places like the Hangu lake, and through the vast landscape of the Tibetan plateau. It is estimated to cost about Rs 2 lakh per person, and duration would be 21 days, including three days in Delhi, for preparatory work.