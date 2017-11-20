You are such a class act: Shashi Tharoor responds to Manushi Chhillar's tweet, apologises again

On Monday, after the uproar over his joke about Chhillar-demonetization, Shashi Tharoor replied to Manushi Chhillar’s tweet.

She had tweeted: “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change - let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar @ShashiTharoor.”

Replying to her tweet, Shashi Tharoor called her a ‘class act’ and apologised if any offence was caused to her family. He added that like every Indian he was ‘proud of her’.

He wrote: “You're a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I'm proud of you.”

You're a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I'm proud of you. https://t.co/42wdOqV0wZ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 20, 2017

In response to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s comment, wherein he tried to play on Manushi Chhillar's surname, the newly-crowned Miss World 2017 has said she is not going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Tharoor's witty tweet on Manushi backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him for comparing her surname to 'loose change'.

The 20-year-old, however, gave a graceful reply to Tharoor’s tweet.

Following Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017 pageant on Saturday, Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"

After receiving backlash, in another tweet, Tharoor issued an apology, saying, "Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!."