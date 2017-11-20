Essel Group 90 years
You are such a class act: Shashi Tharoor responds to Manushi Chhillar's tweet, apologises again

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 20, 2017, 06:26 PM IST, DNA webdesk

On Monday, after the uproar over his joke about Chhillar-demonetization, Shashi Tharoor replied to Manushi Chhillar’s tweet.

She had tweeted: “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change - let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar @ShashiTharoor.”

Replying to her tweet, Shashi Tharoor called her a ‘class act’ and apologised if any offence was caused to her family. He added that like every Indian he was ‘proud of her’.

He wrote: “You're a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I'm proud of you.”

In response to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s comment, wherein he tried to play on Manushi Chhillar's surname, the newly-crowned Miss World 2017 has said she is not going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Tharoor's witty tweet on Manushi backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him for comparing her surname to 'loose change'.

The 20-year-old, however, gave a graceful reply to Tharoor’s tweet.

Following Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017 pageant on Saturday, Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!"

After receiving backlash, in another tweet, Tharoor issued an apology, saying, "Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!."

