Yogi shunts 'Lady Singham' who dared BJP leaders

In yet another case of keeping the party leaders' pride above good governance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday shunted Shreshtha Thakur, the Bulandshahr DSP — popularly known as Lady Singham — who had dared to sent five BJP leaders to jail. She was among over 200 police officers who were transferred in another major administrative reshuffle in the state.

Thakur, the Circle Officer Syaana Police Station in Bulandshahr, Shreshtha Thakur, had hogged the headlines when she had stopped a local BJP leader Pramod Lodhi riding a mo-bike without helmet during a routine checking on June 22. The lady DSP had fined the BJP leader for not wearing helmet and failing to show papers.

Infuriated over the DSP's challan, the BJP leader called his supporters and dared the DSP. An altercation too ensued and the woman officer asked the BJP leader "to show her a written order from the Chief Minister that police have no right to check vehicles or can't do their job."

Later, when they misbehaved with the DSP and other police personnel, the DSP arrested the BJP leader along with four of his supporters for causing obstruction in carrying out official duties.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy, and the Bulandshahr BJP leaders took it as an insult. About 11 BJP MLAs and a party MP met the CM a week ago and sought transfer and action against the woman officer. "We had complained to the CM. The behavior of the officer was intolerable and transfer was bare minimum punishment we had sought," claimed Himanshu Mittal, Bulandshahr district president of the BJP.

Thakur has been shifted to Behraich. Though she refused to comment on her transfer, she took a dig at the CM's decision saying none of her batch-mates were transferred. Later she took to Facebook, saying she has been rewarded with a transfer to Behraich on Nepal border for carrying out her duties. Thakur is not alone. Earlier, Muzaffarnagar SSP Luv Kumar also met with a similar fate when he had dared BJP MP Raghav Lakhnapal.

Another woman DSP Charu Nigam, posted in CM's hometown Gorakhpur, also had to face insult at the hands of local BJP MLA Dr Radha Kishan Aggarwal two months ago. Nigam was, however, allowed to continue after Yogi's intervention.