Yogi brings elephant to its knees

A vehement critic of BSP supremo Mayawati in the past for building monuments and statues out of public money, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has kept aside his politics and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the maintenance of such monuments. The money will go for the upkeep of Dr Ambedkar Park and other monuments built by Mayawati regime in the name of honouring Dalit icons.

During Akhilesh Yadav regime, monuments close to Mayawati's heart, including Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Smarak and Park, Kanshiram Eco Green Garden, Smriti Upvan, Bauddh Vihar and Shanti Upvan, Kanshiram Smarak, Ramabai Sthal etc, were left unkempt and had reached a dilapidated state.

It was a sarcastic remark by Mayawati on Adityanath's sudden love for Dalits that changed the fate of these monuments. "If Yogi is so worried about Dalits and their leaders then he should ensure maintenance of monuments in their names. They are in bad shape due to the neglect of the previous government," she had remarked a few days ago.

But, instead of countering her, Adityanath showed a big heart. Within two days, the CM sanctioned Rs 10 crore. He also issued directions to the Lucknow Development (LDA) authorities to commence maintenance work of these monuments immediately.

"These magnificent monuments are not personal properties of any political leader or particular government but heritage of the state and belonged to people. It is the duty of my government to ensure their proper maintenance and upkeep," the CM said, asking one of his special secretaries to convey the same to the LDA authorities. The CM also ordered to maintain the Janeshwar Mishra Park and Dr Lohia Park, built by Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav respectively.

Confirming that the LDA has received the sanctioned money in record two days, LDA Secretary Seema Singh said that tenders are being floated to start the maintenance work immediately. "We received the funds in record two days. Our focus is on cleanliness, develop the greenery and replace lights so that these monuments return to its original glory and people start thronging these places again. Remaining work would start after e-tendering in consultation with members of maintenance committees," said the Secretary.

This is not the solitary incident in which Adityanath took a decision above political lines. Earlier, he had ordered for the distribution of several lakhs of school bags to students bearing the photograph of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Samajwadi Party logo.

These bags were lying in godowns and could not be distributed in the last academic session in government schools due to the late supply. These school bags would have been dumped by any new government.

But when the issue was brought to CM's notice, he ordered for their immediate distribution. "Students should not suffer due to political differences," was his cryptic reply to then Secretary, Education.

...& ANALYSIS