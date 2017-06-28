Yogi Adityanath satisfied with UP govt's 100 days

Even as his government failed on the delivery front, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed 'satisfaction' over his government's performance on completing 100 days in the office.

The Chief Minister released a 48-page booklet titled '100 Days of Faith' and a video on the occasion to highlight achievements of his government in 100 days. Announcing to celebrate 2019 as dalit and poor welfare year, Yogi declared to observe January 24 each year as 'Uttar Pradesh Day'.

"My government worked on the principles of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' for all sections of society without any discrimination," claimed he during a 20-minute press briefing without giving any answers on deteriorating law and order in the state.

Yogi harped upon fulfilling BJP's election promises to respect people's whopping mandate to the party in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed his government waived 86 lakh farmers' loans, ordered closure of illegal slaughter houses, made power available across state and gave a new direction to development to fulfill all promises made to the people of the state.

Ground realities, however, differ from promises claimed to be fulfilled. Even after more than two months of announcing to waive of farmers loans, the Yogi government has so far failed to mop up funds and budget to implement the scheme.

After Centre and RBI's refusal to offer fresh loans, the Yogi government finance department is grappling to arrange Rs 36,500 crore for implementing farmers' loan waiver scheme and another 34,000 crore for payment of 7th pay commission recommendations.

Despite effecting major administrative reshuffle, deteriorating law and order continued to mock at tall claims made during Assembly polls. Saharanpur riots, 195 per cent spurt in cases of murder (240), rape (179), loot (273) and dacoity(20) in comparison of 2016 between April-May-June belies his government's claim.

"We had never promised to make Uttar Pradesh a Zero-crime state," was a reply in frustration by his Parliamentary Affairs minister Suresh Khanna last month when grilled about failure of the BJP government to control rising crime.

The Chief Minister had himself admitted failure of his government to meet the June 15 deadline for making the state roads pot-hole free. Only 71,440kms out of 121,034 kms of state roads or 63 per cent of state roads could be made pot-hole free by June 15, 2017.

"He is a man of action and means business but seems to be lacking experience in administration and governance. No one doubts his intentions to speed up development and serve the people of the state but he has no team to execute government schemes and deliver results within times-line," pointed a senior bureaucrat.

Unfazed by the opposition's criticism on failure on all fronts, Yogi continued to highlight steps his government had taken to speed up development in the state and welfare of the people. It included closure of illegal slaughter houses, Anti-Romeo Squad for the protection of women and girls, free school bags, uniforms and bags to 1.80 crore students of government primary schools, massive anti-vaccination drive to eradicate Japanese Encephalitis, 24 hours power in district headquarters, 20 hours in tehsils and 18 hours in villages, new Mining Policy to check illegal mining and e-tendering in all government contracts.

One lakh tonnes potato buying, 37 lakh metric tonnes of wheat purchase, Anti-land Mafia Squad, launch of 181 Women helpline, Centre's nod Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida, payment of sugarcane farmers' dues, DPR for Metro in Gorakhopur and Meerut, draft approval of new Industrial policy are few other schemes which the Chief Minister highlighted as acheievemnets of his government in 100 days.

To counter Yogi's claims, the Congress also released a booklet highlighting BJP government's failure. "From law and order to the promises made to the famers, the Yogi government has failed on all fronts," said senior Congress Leader Satyadeo Tripathi.