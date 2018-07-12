Yogi Adityanath 'gifts' a road to his former maths teacher in Kanpur

In a rare gesture, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gifted a road to his former teacher to pay him back for teaching him Mathematics when he was studying in Government Inter College, Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

The former teacher Nagendra Nath Bajpai, who settled in Kanpur Dehat (rural) after retirement, had met the Chief Minister in Kanpur and requested him for construction of a road from his village Khojaupur to Salempur for the convenience of people.

During his meeting, Bajpai had told his disciple that the road was in a dilapidated state and was causing a lot of trouble to the people, particularly the elderly, women and children, who travel on this road daily. No one could travel on the road during the rainy season when the entire ‘kutcha’ road was flooded with waters.

“He immediately recognized me when I met him. The first thing he did was to touch my feet to pay his usual respect. But he did not offer any assurance on my application for construction of the road, except for giving a smile,” said Yogi’s former teacher.

Bajpai got the shock of his life when the construction work on the road between Salempur to his village in Khojaupur began two days ago. “I was surprised when villagers told me that the construction of a pucca road has begun,”reacted Bajpai.

He taught Mathematics to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Class IX and X at the Government Inter College in Tehri Garhwal when he was posted there as a teacher.

“I was not expecting that my disciple would gift me the road to pay off my teaching debts. He was good in studies, particularly in my subject Mathematics, and was sincere and disciplined from his school days. I have never heard any complaints against him till he was there at the college,” said the former teacher.

The entire Khojaupur village was giving credit to the former teacher for beginning the construction of the pucca road but the humble Bajpai thanked his disciple, who is now Chief Minister of largest state in the country, for his rare gesture.