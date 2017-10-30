Yogi Adityanath begins madrasa education reforms with NCERT books, Muslim community welcomes move

Yogi Adityanth government has, however, decided not to replace the existing syllabus but introduce the NCERT books in addition to that and make it compulsory.

After making sweeping changes into the UP board, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to change syllabus of over 19,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh by introducing NCERT books in their curriculum.

Treading cautiously on the contentious issue, the Yogi Adityanath government has, however, decided not to replace the existing syllabus but introduce the NCERT books in addition to that and make it compulsory so that Muslim students from Class 1 to 12 can compete with their counterparts in CBSE schools.

The aim is to modernize and improve the standard of education in madrasas where students don’t get proper exposure to subjects like science and English. Most of them end up learning Urdu, Arabi, Persian, Quran, Islamic theology and religious laws but lack knowledge in other subjects.

Announcing modernisation of madrasas and change in their syllabus, the Deputy Chief Minister and State Education Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that these changes will not only help madrasa students increase their knowledge but develop their personality also. “The change in madrasa syllabus will bring parity with other educational institutions in the state and increase job prospects for Muslim students,” he said.

The Yogi government had allocated Rs 1700 crore for minority welfare in its maiden budget for 2017-18. Out of this, Rs 394 crore were earmarked for modernization of madrasas. With the go ahead from the Yogi Adityanath government, the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board has ordered for the Urdu translation of NCERT text books books in Mathematics, Science, Computer, Social Science, History, civic science and Geography.

The Board Registrar Rahul Gupta said that the new syllabus with NCERT books in Urdu would be implemented from the next session and subjects like Maths, Science, Computer, History and Geography would be made mandatory for the students from Class VIII to XII. He pointed that the standard of education in madrasa was so low that even after doing Graduation majority of the students were unable to find a proper job. Gupta said that the Board was also mulling over publishing their religious textbooks as they are hard to find in open market.

“We will also provide special training to madrasa teachers on these NCERT text books so that they teach students with better skills,” added Gupta. At present, there are about 19,143 madrasa across Uttar Pradesh in which about 18 lakh Muslim students are studying. Earlier, the State government had ordered for registration of all madrasas with the Board in Uttar Pradesh so to streamline the functioning of madrasas.

Significantly, the Yogi Adityanath government’s move has been welcomed by the Muslim clerics. Imam of Idgah and a prominent Sunni Cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said that Muslim community welcomes the move to teach Muslim students NCERT books in madrasas. “This will help Muslim students to acquire knowledge about other subjects in addition to learning Islamic studies. The need of the hours is to impart such education to Muslim students in madrasas that it enhances their job prospects,” reacted Maulana Rashid.