Yoga Day: No vehicular traffic, parking in CP from tonight

Vehicular traffic and parking areas in Connaught Place's inner circle will be closed from tonight till June 21 morning in the wake of preparations for the International Yoga Day.

However, people will be allowed to walk freely in the area and shops will also remain open.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is gearing up for the International Yoga Day on June 21, centre of which in the national capital will be the Connaught Place area.

"The vehicular traffic in the connaught place's inner circle area will be closed from 11 PM tonight till 11:30 AM on June 21 for preparations and arrangements for organising the event. Shops and pedestrian traffic will remain open but no inner circle parking lots will be available," a senior NDMC official said.

He said the civic body has kept the traffic police and New Delhi Traders' Association (NDTA) in the loop.

As many as 10,000 people will join Union minister M Venkaiha Naidu, Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the common Yoga performance in the national capital on Wednesday.

The NDMC will organise the Delhi edition of the event at Connaught Place, its six radials and inner circles, roads along with three gardens -- Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Talkatora Garden -- and also at Children Park at the famous India Gate.

