Yasin Malik in trouble as ED slaps notice in ’01 case

Trouble is mounting for Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik after Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued notice under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for alleged forex violation of Rs 48.23 lakh.

The notice was issued in the 2001 case when Jammu and Kashmir police seized USD 1,00,000 (about Rs 48.23 lakh the value in Indian currency that time) from Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and his wife Shamima alias Shazia aias Bitti.

During questioning, Dar reportedly told the police that the money was given to him by a person in Nepal and asked to hand over to Malik in Srinagar. JKLF chief was later arrested but subsequently relased on bail.

Sources said FEMA notice was issued following the completion of probe that continued for more than 16 years.

Malik along with Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani, Moderate Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have formed Joint Resistance Leadership which spearheaded the last year’s unrest in Kashmir. Three days ago JRL formally ruled-out talks with NDA government’s new interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma terming it “exercise in futility”.

The case

