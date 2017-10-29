Would like to re-emphasize that most MP roads are good; US media more biased than India's: CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hit out at the Congress for politicising his statement where he claimed that roads in Madhya Pradesh were better than those in the United States.

Addressing a press conference, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "It is sad that Congress politicized even this, they sent pictures of bad roads to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding action against me," he said.

Chouhan said that he would like to re-emphasise that some of the state roads are 'actually very good'. "We will definitely work to improve our bad roads. But not just me, studies say that 92% roads of Washington DC are not in good condition," he added.

The Chief Minister also took a dig at the United States media for being more biased. Our media is better than theirs (US), they are partial but our media is impartial," he added.

Chouhan made quite a tall claim on Tuesday at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting.

"When I got down at the Washington airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States," the MP CM said.

"Few years back, MP was termed as a diseased state, but when I became the Chief Minister 12 years back then it was in my mind that without basic infrastructure no state can develop. Our first focus was on building the roads. Today, we have constructed around 1.75 lakh kilometer roads in the state and all the villages have been well-connected with roads," Chouhan said.