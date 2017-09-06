World University Rankings 2018: IIT Delhi, Kanpur slip further on the list

IITs and many other educational institutes in India toppled down in their rankings as compared to the last year.

There has been a huge setback for the educational institutions in India post the release of World University Rankings 2018. Indian Institute of Science which is the highest ranked institute in the list, only saved the grace. IISc also saw a dip of bands from 201-250 to 251-300 bands.

IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur were among the top best educational institutes in India last year. But this year, IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur have toppled down from 401-500 club to 501-600 . IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee however retained the same position as of last year.

Phil Baty, Editorial chief of the Times Higher Education Global Rankings said, "It is disappointing that India has declined in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings amid increasing global competition.”

Baty further added that India's flagship IISc is slipping downwards whereas on the other hand many leading universities in other Asian countries are rising. Rise of position is all the affect of high and sustained funding.

Two UK institutions bagged the rankings of the best universities for the first time in its history. Oxford holds the number one position, for the second time in a row. While Cambridge rises to second position from fourth.

India aced the list for a long time concerning the South Asia but now is visibly loosing its position.

Experts have raise a voice of concern with the dipping global rankings of the educational institutes ideally because of drop in its research influence score and research income.