World in same 'asana' as India

Millions across countries stretched, twisted and bent their bodies as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined about 51,000 people in Lucknow for an early-morning yoga session on Wednesday, saying the ancient physical-spiritual discipline has played a big role in connecting India with the world.

Across the country, lakhs of people — including Union ministers, bureaucrats and school children — joined in at exercise and meditation sessions to celebrate the third International Yoga Day.

A record 3 lakh people rolled out yoga mats at a venue in Ahmedabad where Baba Ramdev, BJP chief Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and top officials struck various poses once propounded by saints and seers.

In Lucknow, PM Modi — a renowned yoga enthusiast himself — braved intermittent showers and performed an array of asanas with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides many others.

Sporting a white T-shirt, a pair of specially-designed, loose Khadi trousers and an angavastram, Modi urged people to embrace the country's signature cultural export for better health.

The PM, who participated in similar celebrations in Delhi in 2015 and Chandigarh in 2016, called yoga a free and zero-cost life insurance which anyone can benefit from. "Yoga can have the same importance as salt has in life. It not only enhances tastes of food items, but also ensures the body's well being," he said.

Modi pushed for the annual event to be celebrated worldwide soon after he became PM in 2014. In 2015, the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

"Ever since the United Nations recognised yoga, not a single country has remained untouched by its benefits. Yoga's growing global popularity has led to the opening of yoga institutes. The growing demand for yoga teachers has created a new job market world-over," he said.

As participants at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan used mats to cover themselves from the rain, Modi chuckled: "I knew yoga benefits very well but Lucknowites today taught me the benefits and use of yoga mats as well."

The PM breached security cordons twice to exchange a few words with young yoga enthusiasts.

In Delhi, 18,000 people performed yoga at Connaught Place. The event was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, NDA's Presidential pick Ram Nath Kovind among other politicians and bureaucrats.

The record participation at Ahmedabad's GMDC ground comes after a total of 35,985 people did yoga PM Modi at Rajpath in Delhi in 2015.

Navy officers also performed "asanas" onboard warships. About 1,000 representatives of several nations, diplomats, UN staff and yoga enthusiasts attended an outdoor Yoga Session on Yoga Day eve.