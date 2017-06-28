"Work on to construct permanent campus for fisheries varsity"

: Work to construct a permanent campus for Tamil Nadu Fisheries University at Panangudi in this district will be completed within two months, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles OS Manian said today.

Speaking to reporters here after inspecting construction work at the campus, coming up at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the Minister said it was being set up in a total area of 65 acres in Panangudi village and would be provided with all facilities.

"In the first phase, classrooms, administrative buildings, laboratories and hostels for men and women are being constructed. We have instructed officials to complete the ongoing work within two months so that the university, which is now functioning in a makeshift location at Nagapattinam could move to the permanent campus," he said.

In addition to the university, a fisheries college would be set up at Oradiyampalam village near Vedaranyam, Manian said.

"The college will be set up in 15 acres of land. It will have artificial ponds for research facilities in another 50 acres of land. We have inspected a few sites for the proposed college and the ponds. The site will be finalised soon," he said.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Nagapattinam district Collector C Sureshkumar and TNFU Vice-Chancellor A Felix were also present during the inspection by the Minister.

