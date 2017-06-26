Work on Agra airport's second terminal to begin next month

The work on a new terminal at Agra's Kheria airport is expected to begin next month.

Agra Divisional Commissioner K Ram Mohan Rao told reporters here today that the state government had sanctioned Rs 64.94 crore to purchase land from farmers.

The district administration is acquiring 23.325 hectares of land for the air terminal project at Dhanauli village.

He said 14.07 hectares had already been acquired.

Rao said the new facility would help boost tourism.

The state government has named the proposed terminal after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the party ideologue of the Bhartiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP.

