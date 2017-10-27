Women's wing BJP's spearhead in Gujarat

The objective of such gatherings is to enlist the support, and therefore votes, of the women who have received assistance under Central and state schemes as also to advertise the pro-women pro-poor face of the party.

In a crucial state poll where the Opposition is trying to cobbled up a caste combination, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat is making strides to reach out to the caste-neutral constituency of women through innovative ways such as 'Kamal Mehndi' and 'Hitaishi Sammelans'.

The party's women's wing or Mahila Morcha is the vanguard of the campaigns. "We are identifying women who are the beneficiaries of the numerous schemes for women's welfare such as e-Mamata and Ujjwala launched by both the Centre as well as the state BJP government and are reaching out to them across all state Assembly constituencies at local gatherings, called 'Hitaishi Sammelans' (well-wishers' meet). Every such sammelan is attracting over 3,000 women even in seats where we had lost the last time," BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vijaya Rahatkar told DNA.

The objective of such gatherings is to enlist the support, and therefore votes, of the women who have received assistance under Central and state schemes as also to advertise the pro-women pro-poor face of the party. "It is always easy and more effective to associate people with a political party when the party is in power or when the people are legatees of the welfare programmes of the government," said a senior BJP leader from Gujarat requesting anonymity.

Another such move, rather more innovative, is the 'Kamal Mehndi' initiative under which morcha activists are literally stamping women with 'mehndi' or 'henna'. Interestingly, party's fabled election symbol, the lotus flower, is tattooed with mehndi on their hands or palms. This has been envisioned as a way to directly relate to women given that mehndi is India's traditional body art associated with women and has a sensitive place in their religious life.

"We started making the lotus on the palms of women with mehndi from Saurashtra and in one day we were able to give 50,000 women lotuses on their hands. This is like handing lotus flowers to women. Then we launched it in West Gujarat and there we counted one lakh women who we handed over lotuses on hands in henna," Rahatkar said.

Added to this, five women volunteers of the party have been deputed per booth in the state and a separate unit each has been stationed on 'Shakti Kendras' which are a conglomeration of five booths in BJP parlance.