Watch: Woman's video raising patriotic slogans in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Independence Day goes viral

Sunita Arora, a Kashmiri Pandit, said she wanted to convey a message to the "misguided youth" to return to the mainstream.

A video of a woman raising "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" slogans on Independence Day in Srinagar's Lal Chowk has gone viral on social media.

In the 45-second video clip, Sunita Arora, is purportedly seen raising slogans in the heart of the city, where over 200 activists of BJP's youth wing, who wanted to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk, were detained yesterday as a precautionary measure.

Arora, after returning here from Srinagar, said she felt proud chanting slogans while being encircled by policemen near the historic clock tower in Lal Chowk and faced 20 security check points to reach the spot with "the national flag hidden in my purse".

The woman claimed she crossed almost two dozen security points on foot, pretending that she was out for a "morning walk" and extended greetings to senior officers en route to Lal Chowk, where she unfurled the tricolour.

The video of Arora's act has garnered huge viewership on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter with thousands of people 'liking', 'sharing' and 'retweeting' it.