Woman's entry into Assembly: Privileges committee to look into

The Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee was today asked to probe the role of Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and sacked minister Kapil Mishra in "facilitating" the unauthorised entry of a woman into the MLAs' lounge.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced the decision following a heated exchange involving AAP legislator and Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla and BJP MLAs Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan over the issue.

Mishra was marshalled out after he clashed with AAP legislators Jarnail Singh and Nitin Tyagi when they accused him of bringing the woman to the Assembly, who allegedly abused them at the MLAs' lounge.

Goel observed that Gupta's office had allegedly issued the pass in the unidentified woman's name yesterday. She was spotted on the Assembly premises even today and was also allegedly seen coming out of Mishra's car.

"She also tried to enter the visitors' gallery. This is a grave issue, especially considering it involves the members of the House and that certain serious facts have already come out. The issue will now be handed over to the Privileges Committee as per the request of a few members," said Goel.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Singh requested the speaker to look into the case of the woman, who he claimed had come to the Assembly with Mishra with an intention to create a ruckus.

Tyagi also supported Singh's claim, following which Mishra stood up and objected.

An argument ensued between the AAP legislators and the sacked Delhi minister, following which Goel ordered that Mishra be marshalled out.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)