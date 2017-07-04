Woman helpline inaugurated, rescue vehicle flagged off by DM

A helpline was inaugurated and a rescue vehicle meant for victims of crimes against women was flagged off by the district magistrate here today.

Women in distress can get medical facility, legal and police help by dialling the number 181 and the rescue van will reach to their assistance.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the Women Helpline and flagged off 64 rescue vans of which one vehicle was for Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

Addressing the gathering at the event, district magistrate B N Singh asked women to dial the number 181 in case of any problem and the rescue van would arrive to their assistance.

