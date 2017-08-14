Woman forced to deliver in car as hosp denies her admission

The incident occurred at a time when the state Health Minister, Kalicharan Saraf, was on a visit to the district

In an inhuman approach by hospital authorities, a woman had to deliver her baby in a vehicle in Mahansar, just 40 kilometres from Jhunjhunu district headquarter, as she was denied admission by the hospital staff.

Agitated people locked out the hospital on Sunday. The incident occurred at a time when the state Health Minister, Kalicharan Saraf, was on a visit to the district.

As per information, 22-year-old Sonu Bhopa, a labour from Mahansar was brought to the Mahansar community health centre (CHC) on Saturday evening by her family members as she was close to delivery. "The ANM at the hospital, without attending to the pregnant woman, said that there was no doctor and her family members to take her to Bisau Hospital," one of the relatives told DNA.

"On the way to Bisau, 8 km from Mahansar, Bhopa started experiencing labour pain and had to deliver the baby in the vehicle," he added. Family members returned to Mahansar CHC with the newborn and the mother where both were admitted.

It was only the next day that the locals, who got to know about the incident, created a ruckus outside the hospital. They put a lock on the main gate after dragging the hospital staff out.