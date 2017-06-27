Woman falls off 4th-floor flat in inebriated condition, dies

A 22-year-old woman died after she allegedly fell off her fourth-floor apartment in an inebriated condition in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

Police said the incident took place last night after the woman, Rekha, hosted a party for her friends.

After her friends left, she started throwing up.

Her brother and a friend who were present cleaned her and made her lie down in a room.

Soon after they left her, they heard a loud thud.

As they rushed to her room, they found her lying on the ground.

Police said they were awaiting her post-mortem report.

