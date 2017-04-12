Woman ends life after alleging dowry harassment in video

A 20-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide here by hanging herself after recording a selfie video on her mobile phone in which she accused her husband and other family members of harassing her for dowry, police said today.

The woman got married in January this year to a person, identified as Irfan, a resident Yakatpura area here.

However, she came to her parents house in Balapur area here a few days ago and informed them about the alleged harassment by her husband, mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, police said.

"Last night she hanged herself with a rope that was connected to a pipe at the ceiling of the bathroom which has tin sheets," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vanasthalipuram Division) V Ravinder Reddy told

