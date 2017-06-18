Woman conspires with boyfriend to rob brother, 4 arrested

A woman allegedly conspired with her boyfriend and two others to carry out a robbery in her brother's house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh.

The four accused have been arrested, police said.

The accused, Aarti Agarwal, wanted to elope with her boyfriend Mohammad Khan and start a new life with the robbed money, they added.

Khan and one of the accused Manjur Ali, entered Aarti's brother Brijesh's house. The duo attacked Brijesh, his wife Rohini and their five-year-old son on June 15 and decamped with a locker containing cash and valuables worth Rs one lakh.

Aarti was also present at the time of the incident when the duo struck. This was part of the plan as she wanted to ensure that they did not run into difficulty in executing the plan.

She even pretended to engage in a scuffle with Khan and Ali to make it appear that she was resisting the robbery bid, said Vijayanta Arya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West).

The officer said the CCTV footage revealed that the two men escaped on a bike with the safe and mobile phones.

Ali and Khan were nabbed the next day. Khan revealed about Aarti's involvement and one Mohd Ahmed in the conspiracy who were arrested.

