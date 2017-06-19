Woman beaten up at Nagadih on May 18 succumbs to her injuries

Ramsakhi Devi had rushed to the spot to plea with the mob to spare her two grandchildren Vikash Verma and Gautam Verma and their friend Gangesh Gupta.

A woman who was critically injured during the May 18 lynching incident at Nagadih here succumbed to her injuries today, police said.

Ramsakhi Devi (70), who was rushed to Tata Main Hospital in a serious condition after she was beaten on May 18, succumbed to her injuries at around 2 am today, Officer-in-charge of Bagbera police station, Ramjash Prasad said.

Ramsakhi Devi had rushed to the spot to plea with the mob to spare her two grandchildren Vikash Verma and Gautam Verma and their friend Gangesh Gupta. Vikas, Gautam and Gangesh were lynched by the villagers on suspicion of being child lifters and Ramsakhi was beaten up.

Since then, she was undergoing treatment in Tata Main Hospital.

Prasad said 16 people have been arrested in regard with the Nagadih lynching incident so far.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)