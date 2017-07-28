'Wish you were our PM': Pakistani woman praises Sushma Swaraj after visa help

"What do I call you? Superwoman? God? No words to describe your generosity!" the Pakistani national said on Twitter.

A Pakistani woman has heaped praises on External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after she promptly responded to her plea, asking the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to grant a visa for her medical treatment in India.

The woman identifying herself as Hijaab Asif had sought intervention from Swaraj on behalf of a Pakistani national for medical treatment in India.

"The patient is in ICU, needs an urgent liver transplant. Been almost 2 months since we applied for the visa. Please help us ma'am, no doctor in Pak is ready to take him under their care. We beg you for help!," she tweeted to Swaraj.

Following this, the minister directed Indian ambassador to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale to grant her a visa.

Overwhelmed with the prompt response from Swaraj and help from the Indian High Commission, Hijaab Asif tweeted, "Lots and Lots of Love and respect from here. Wish you were our prime minister. this country would have changed."

"Indeed! Haven't seen a woman like her before, despite all the conflicts, she didn't stop doing the great work! Long live maam," Hijaab Asif said responding to a tweet.

The Pakistani national also took a jibe at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. "Our government is corrupt, we don't hate India. I've been to India and I swear I love India and the Indians. In fact, everyone here does!!," she said.

The woman also added that Pakistan doesn't have anyone like Swaraj and nobody knows if Sartaj Aziz even exists or not.

Earlier in July, Sushma granted a medical visa to a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) resident Osama Ali, who was diagnosed with a tumour and wanted to come to Delhi for his treatment.

In a similar incident in June, Sushma granted medical visa to a four-month-old toddler from Pakistan, who then underwent a successful heart surgery at Jaypee Hospital in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.