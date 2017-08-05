Will use force to crack down on Bengal cow slaughter if needed: Dr SK Mittal

Dr SK Mittal, former national co-convenor of BJP's Cow Development Cell, said that he had been handed over the responsibility to monitor and check cow slaughtering in West Bengal on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

Just ahead of Bakr Eid, the Centre will initiate steps to put a stop to the trade of cattle at makeshift markets, and also to prevent illegal slaughtering of cows in the state.

Dr SK Mittal, former national co-convenor of BJP's Cow Development Cell, said that he had been handed over the responsibility to monitor and check cow slaughtering in West Bengal on the occasion of Bakr Eid. Talking to DNA, he said, "The central government intends to take the Mamata government head on as far as this issue is concerned. Bakr Eid is on September 2. I will be coming to Bengal around August 20 and do a recce of the city. I will then send a report to the Centre. If need be, we will use central government forces to prevent the trade and slaughtering of cows."

He added that now that there is a BJP government in Bihar, no cow would be brought in from Bihar, Jharkhand, or UP. "Cows are being brought in from Karnataka and Telangana via Odisha. That route also needs to be checked," he said.

Ghosh too has assured help to the cell. "We don't have any such programmes in the party but if people or organisations intend to carry out movements against illegal trade or slaughtering of cows, we will definitely extend all our cooperation as permitted by the law of the land," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, members of the state Cow Development Cell said they will initiate a signature campaign across the state against cow slaughter in Kolkata. "When cow slaughter has been banned in almost all states, we demand it be stopped in West Bengal as well. We will start a signature campaign next week in favour of the campaign, which we will then submit to the President, the Prime Minister and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, among others," said Subrata Gupta, the state convenor of the Cow Development Cell.

APEX COURT’S TAKE

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the matter pertaining to cattle sale ban notification to next Friday awaiting an answer from the Centre if the rules had been placed before the Parliament. The direction came after advocate VK Biju, quoted a RTI response and said the rules had never been placed before Parliament.