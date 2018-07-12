Will the Bullet Train also run on flooded tracks? Bombay HC to railways as rain water disrupts services

The Bombay High Court on Thursday suggested that a joint meeting be held between the General Managers of the Western and Central railway, to address the problems faced by suburban railway commuters, which multiply, during monsoons as trains are cancelled due to water flooding on tracks.

A division bench of Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Girish Kulkarni, while hearing a petition filed by Smita Mayank Dhruva, president of Congress's South Mumbai division, said "Is there any technology available internationally, which allows trains to move over tracks submerged under water. Will the to be constructed Bullet Train, also run on flooded tracks?

Additional Solicitor General, Anil Singh appearing for the union government, said "A meeting of the two general managers would be called in a few days and issues of railway bridges, foot over bridges, platform heights, safe entry/exit of passengers from platforms, security of women, handicapped and old persons, will be discussed in detail and recommendations/suggestions, to improve facilities will be deliberated on."

The bench urged Railways to carry out a structural audit of all bridges on the suburban line, to ensure, no bridge collapses, like the one that did at Andheri. "Constitute a special body, have a disaster management plan, for the suburban railways, ensure no bridge collapses, which may cause loss of life of many."

The PIL has sought railways to take measures for better crowd management, after last years stampede incident at Elphinstone bridge. The court also suggested the government to reduce dependence on railways and promote water transport. to ease the pressure on the lifeline of Mumbai. "Work on metro and monorail is ongoing, its impact on reducing dependency on railways will be seen in a few years, until then a plan, a study should be carried out to explore more public transport options."

Recently, a portion of a road over bridge, at Andheri collapsed on the tracks, Fortunately, there were no fatalities and an alert motorman had stopped the train well in advance and prevented a major incident. Train service was badly affected due to the incident.