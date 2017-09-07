Will Tarun Tejpal face rape trial? Goa court to decide on September 28

On September 28, a Goa court is going to decide whether former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal will face trial in connection with the 2013 rape case or not.

According to news agency ANI, Goa's Mapusa court has fixed the hearing for September 28th on the order of framing of charges in the case.

However, Tejpal's lawyer Pramod Dubey said that the final charges are 354 (A), 354 (B), 341,342,376(2)F,376(2)K. He said 376 is not there.

Tejpal has been accused of raping a junior woman colleague during an event organised by the magazine in Goa on November 7, 2013.

A day later, Tejpal allegedly assaulted the same colleague in the hotel lift again.

Ten days later, the journalist writes an email to managing editor Shoma Chaudhary on November 18, 2013.

On November 22, the Goa Police files a formal FIR in the case. Three days later, on November 25, the victim resigns from the magazine stating that she has been deeply traumatised and that nobody from the magazine has stood by her.

Tejpal is booked under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 376, 376(2)(f) and 376(2) (k). Goa Police’s Crime Branch files the chargesheet in the case on February 17, 2014.