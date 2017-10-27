Will take action after probe indicts Majithia: Captain Amarinder

Even as pressure mounts on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to take action against former SAD Minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, Singh said central investigation agencies are conducting the investigation and action will be taken only after the probe is completed.

"There could be lot of Akalis involved, but we will wait for evidence. The central investigation agencies are investigating the case, and there are various other departments, including Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, Narcotics, involved. We have directed the DGP to provide all assistance in the case, but we cannot override the investigation and take action before the probe ends," said Captain Amarinder, while responding to media queries in Jalandhar.

Pressure has been mounting on the CM to step up action against Majithia, after some Congress MLAs along with Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had mounted their attack on Majithia in the multi-crore drug case. Captain Amarinder, who had lambasted the Akali leaders especially Majithia during election campaigns and blamed him for the scourge of drugs in the state, had maintained stoic silence after elections and maintained that he would not indulge in any vendetta politics.

The drug issue which had become the major poll issue was relegated to a quiet corner, until Cabinet Minister Navjot Sidhu spearheaded the attack against Majithia during his recent visit to Amritsar.

Sidhu also lambasted Akali leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal over the latter's statements that there were differences between the CM and him.

Describing himself as an Amarinder loyalist, Sidhu said, "I'm a loyalist of Captain Amarinder and will remain so as long as blood flows in my veins." He said the Akalis were trying to mislead the people into believing that there were differences between him and CM to further their political interests.