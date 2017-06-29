Will make India 'Pappu free', says suspended Cong leader

Pradhan had offered an explanation to the party high command that he had mentioned "Pappu" in a context to highlight achievements of the Congress Vice-president and his straightforwardness.

A Congress leader from Meerut, who in a recent WhatsApp post referred to Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu", resigned from the party on Wednesday and vowed to make India "Pappu Mukt (free)". The party's Meerut district president Vinay Pradhan was earlier suspended from the party for the controversial statement.

Pradhan had offered an explanation to the party high command that he had mentioned "Pappu" in a context to highlight achievements of the Congress Vice-president and his straightforwardness. But he said the Congress seems being governed by sycophancy. "Any reference to the Gandhi family is deemed here as blasphemy, where there is no explanation," he said.

Pradhan belongs to a Gujjar family owing alliance to the Congress. He has been an office-bearer of the party for the past 22 years in various capacities, looking after states of Jammu and Kashmir and Gujarat. "Having given life and time to party, they should have atleast sought an explanation or issued a show-cause notice to hear my side of story or should have seen the message that I had posted on the WhatsApp group," he said.

He said the PM Modi's dream of making India Congress Mukt (free) is being undertaken by none other but by Rahul Gandhi himself. "And going by Pappu's track record, there is no reason to believe that party will win any election. Pappu will break his own record of losing more than 27 elections in a row," he added.

He said the Congress should realise that without grassroots-level workers, it cannot survive just on TV talks shows. Pradhan told reporters that he will go around country to make people aware about Rahul Gandhi and his misdeeds, to make India "Pappu free".