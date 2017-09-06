Will bulldoze your houses even if you think of crime: Yogi Adityanath's warning to mafia

In addition to the existing Anti-Terror Squad and Special Task Force, a special force within UP Police will be created to deal exclusively with mafias and hardcore criminals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came down heavily on criminals active in the state.

In a stern warning, the Chief Minister said his government would bulldoze houses of those involved in criminal activities.

Speaking at function in Allahabad to distribute loan waiver certificates to farmers, the Chief Minister claimed the law and order situation was improving in Uttar Pradesh.

“My government will bulldoze houses of anyone even thinking of perpetuating crime against women and weaker sections of the society,” he warned.

“Land mafias and those usurping land forcefully are on the run under my government. It will take a little more time to tighten noose around criminal elements further,” he added.

In the past one month, about half a dozen hardcore criminals were shot dead in encounter by the state police.

In addition to ATS and STF, the state government is also creating a special force within Uttar Pradesh Police to deal exclusively with mafias and hardcore criminal elements.

During his Allahabad visit, Yogi Adityanath distributed loan waiver certificates to 11,585 farmers and laid foundation stones for 34 new projects for the development of Allahabad city.